Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 177.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 197.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,717.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.91.

Shares of HUN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. Huntsman Corporation has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

