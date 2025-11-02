Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,569 Shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on RRX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $163.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $212.00 price target on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.13.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $140.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $185.28.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.