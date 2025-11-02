NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Eastern Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,651,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 41,994 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 5.0% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $260,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after purchasing an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.