NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.0% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 35,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 15,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 151,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Melius Research set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.13.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

