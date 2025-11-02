NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% in the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $202.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,701,577 shares of company stock valued at $662,914,125 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

