NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 8.7% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,701,577 shares of company stock worth $662,914,125. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.