Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 85.7% during the first quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.98. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. CICC Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $240.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Melius Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $294.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.20.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total value of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

