Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,930 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $3,293,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,762 shares in the company, valued at $16,251,745.32. This represents a 16.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 62.28%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

