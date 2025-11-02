Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 659 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,821 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,506 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 208,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SIMO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.57. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $106.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.36%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Silicon Motion Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 83.97%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

