Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 703 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 6.01. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.