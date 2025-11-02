Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,067 Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,346,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,073,000 after buying an additional 261,212 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,716,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,987,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,640,000 after buying an additional 40,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after buying an additional 111,589 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,757,269.55. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $36,280,203.30. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $26,462,201. 15.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.05.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.0%

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $270.64 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.63 and a 12 month high of $544.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $305.64 and its 200-day moving average is $380.07.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

