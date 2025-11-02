Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,242 Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2,750.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $52,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 32.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $260.58 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

