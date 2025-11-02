Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,086 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYI. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. City State Bank increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000.
Shares of BATS:SPYI opened at $52.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.49. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71.
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
