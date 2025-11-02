Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,672 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $585,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 36.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,059,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,496,000 after acquiring an additional 285,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lifted their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

