Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,260 Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,310,769 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,076,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Itron by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 929,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,313,000 after purchasing an additional 144,361 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 732,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 413,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Itron by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 384,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,789 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in Itron by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 362,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 547 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $68,544.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,577.24. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 388 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $48,620.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,560.91. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,037 shares of company stock valued at $380,566. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

ITRI stock opened at $100.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.67 and a 200 day moving average of $123.10. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $581.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 11.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

