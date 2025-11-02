Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Boyd Gaming Corporation $BYD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $2,130,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,046,689 shares in the company, valued at $89,188,369.69. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total value of $8,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,704,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,633,308.98. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,035 shares of company stock worth $29,941,690. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Boyd Gaming Price Performance
NYSE BYD opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. Boyd Gaming Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.94 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.53.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $707.32 million for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 46.02% and a return on equity of 41.97%. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.15%.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.
