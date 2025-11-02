Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,657,000 after purchasing an additional 15,563 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 72.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 210,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,288,000 after buying an additional 88,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 97.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,400,000 after buying an additional 91,667 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 10.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,095,000 after buying an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.5%

Boston Beer stock opened at $207.13 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $329.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.93 and a 200-day moving average of $219.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $537.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.97 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-9.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $131,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,916.60. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAM. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $250.65.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

