Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in UBS Group AG $UBS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at $5,075,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,289,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,676,000 after buying an additional 68,446 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $42.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBS. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded UBS Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

