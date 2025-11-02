Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in KANZHUN during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BZ shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

BZ opened at $22.16 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

The company also recently announced a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 69.0%. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.39%.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

