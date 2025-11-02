Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 132.2% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays upgraded Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Corteva from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus dropped their target price on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Corteva Trading Down 0.3%

CTVA stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

