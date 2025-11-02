Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $527.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $556.78 and its 200-day moving average is $525.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

