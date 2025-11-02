Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. $AGO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Assured Guaranty by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assured Guaranty Stock Down 1.6%

AGO stock opened at $80.57 on Friday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $96.50. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.56). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 44.53%.The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGO shares. Zacks Research raised Assured Guaranty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Assured Guaranty

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, major shareholder Guaranty Ltd Assured sold 1,882 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $31,316.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,281,112 shares in the company, valued at $87,877,703.68. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 25,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,095,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,287,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,956,525.49. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock worth $5,645,401 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.