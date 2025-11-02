Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $563,000 Position in LendingClub Corporation $LC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in LendingClub by 1,427.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,270,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,665.50. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 20,903 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $356,187.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,020. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,293 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,787. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.61. LendingClub Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.48.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $266.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.27 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 7.81%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

