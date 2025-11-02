Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,632.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after buying an additional 5,095,746 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $51,933,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,689,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,899,000 after purchasing an additional 318,005 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,528.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,159,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,590,000 after buying an additional 3,038,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,599,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

