Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $661,000 Holdings in NiSource, Inc $NI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in NiSource by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,160,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,828,000 after acquiring an additional 106,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 376,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,192,000 after buying an additional 18,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NYSE:NI opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $44.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

