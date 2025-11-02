Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $669,000 Stock Position in JFrog Ltd. $FROG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,832,000 after buying an additional 2,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $43,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 65.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,971,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,095,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.05. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $51.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 18.18%.The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. Analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FROG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JFrog from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on JFrog from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $721,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,884,152 shares in the company, valued at $234,830,028.16. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $65,773.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,977.58. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 481,492 shares of company stock worth $23,083,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

