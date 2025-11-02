Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after buying an additional 45,562 shares in the last quarter. Hill City Capital LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hill City Capital LP now owns 969,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,737,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 851.6% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 475,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 425,652 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 189,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after purchasing an additional 98,542 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1,432.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,071,000 after purchasing an additional 135,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $287.59 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $301.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $275.27 and its 200 day moving average is $245.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $306.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.38.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

