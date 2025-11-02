Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,171,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,167,000 after buying an additional 75,126 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,281,000 after buying an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 159,527 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EEFT. Wall Street Zen lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

