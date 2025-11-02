Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 50.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.84. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $68.10.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Pegasystems had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on PEGA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

In other Pegasystems news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $2,552,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 44,979,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,679,319.72. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,140,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,646.40. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 203,600 shares of company stock worth $12,002,082. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

