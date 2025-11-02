Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 37.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 44.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

In other news, Director Christina Choi sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $77,731.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,467.30. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTZ opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 150.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.97.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.25 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 342.86%.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

