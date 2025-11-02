Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Range Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,575,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 116.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Range Resources by 48.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Range Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 19.64%.The firm had revenue of $748.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.