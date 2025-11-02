Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 19.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 358,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,191,000 after purchasing an additional 59,517 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in InterDigital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 355,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in InterDigital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 343,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 25,257.5% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 204,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in InterDigital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,747 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $361.96 on Friday. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.29 and a twelve month high of $412.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $334.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.12, for a total value of $127,273.92. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 28,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,414.40. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 65,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,016,445.76. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,466 shares of company stock worth $1,016,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

