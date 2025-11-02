Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $388,000 in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Klaviyo during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Klaviyo by 8.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Klaviyo by 22.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Klaviyo by 227.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Klaviyo stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Klaviyo had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The company had revenue of $293.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on KVYO shares. Citigroup raised Klaviyo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Klaviyo from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Stephens lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Klaviyo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Klaviyo news, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $173,006.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 431,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,507,414.60. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 3,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $109,898.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,235.80. This trade represents a 23.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 5,741,781 shares of company stock valued at $180,719,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

