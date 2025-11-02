Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $514,000 in Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 181.25%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

