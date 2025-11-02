Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ResMed alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,744,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,516,000 after buying an additional 41,951 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 998,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,431,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,791,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,652,000 after buying an additional 51,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $305.00 price objective on ResMed in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.20.

ResMed Trading Down 2.2%

ResMed stock opened at $246.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $199.92 and a one year high of $293.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 25.62%. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $27,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,675.72. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.85, for a total transaction of $2,265,345.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,314,967.20. This represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,270,419. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.