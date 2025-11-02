Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 265,800.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of CLB stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Core Laboratories has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

