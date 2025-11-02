Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,995 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth $320,000. Amundi increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 67,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 181,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $42.30 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 28.68%.The company had revenue of $279.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.180-4.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.70%.

In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $239,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 26,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,931.80. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $152,085.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,579.30. This represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

