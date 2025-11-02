Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 985 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Impinj were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Impinj from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $255.00 target price on Impinj in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.25.

Impinj Stock Down 1.9%

PI stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -459.44 and a beta of 1.83. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $247.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.35.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $96.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.71 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Impinj has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 341,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,595,260.70. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $58,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 324,096 shares of company stock valued at $63,353,832 in the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.