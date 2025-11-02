Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,143,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,012,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,241 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,654,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,877,000 after buying an additional 52,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price objective on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 38,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $5,666,767.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,211,370.74. This represents a 44.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,728.32. The trade was a 47.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock worth $40,489,525 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:CAH opened at $190.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $197.67. The stock has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.51.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

