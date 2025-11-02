Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,242 monday.com Ltd. $MNDY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 2,120.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $205.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.18 and a 200 day moving average of $244.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.65, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.24. monday.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $166.22 and a 1 year high of $342.64.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. monday.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of monday.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.81.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

