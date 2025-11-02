Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director H Eric Bolton, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.33 per share, with a total value of $190,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,660. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

RHP stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.79%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

