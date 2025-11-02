Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 75.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of SXT stock opened at $94.37 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $121.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.60.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 8.56%.Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

