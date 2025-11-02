Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. $STEP

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STEP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group by 269.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.07. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.07 and a 12 month high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.99 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently -36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on STEP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,985.20. The trade was a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $643,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,200. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,060 over the last 90 days. 16.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StepStone Group

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.