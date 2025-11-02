Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 50.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $158.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $161.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.49.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 9.60%.Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 106,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen Fleming sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total transaction of $437,131.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,169,865.15. This represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,720 shares of company stock worth $7,761,212. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.