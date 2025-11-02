Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,077,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,517,000 after purchasing an additional 288,273 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $353,908.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,268.04. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total transaction of $581,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 252,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,422,772.90. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 81,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $90.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $112.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KTOS shares. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

