Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,651 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Upstart alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $47.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 2.28. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $257.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.35 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Upstart has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,706,373.16. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 13,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $823,469.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,207,892.48. This trade represents a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 106,214 shares of company stock valued at $6,803,558 over the last 90 days. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on Upstart in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Upstart from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Upstart

Upstart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.