Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,630 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 3.5% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on CF Industries from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.54.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $83.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.93. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.34 and a 52-week high of $104.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.63 and a 200 day moving average of $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.22.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

