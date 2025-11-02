Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 42.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,948,000 after purchasing an additional 960,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,781,000 after purchasing an additional 265,873 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,659,000 after purchasing an additional 326,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer set a $155.00 price objective on Builders FirstSource and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.25.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE BLDR opened at $116.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average of $124.12. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $194.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.