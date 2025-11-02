Optas LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.0% of Optas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Optas LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 11,657 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 16,227 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $517.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $513.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.54. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Arete Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $634.67.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

