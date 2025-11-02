Opulen Financial Group LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Opulen Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,956 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.4% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 155,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 139,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,532,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $277.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.15.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.